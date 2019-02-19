Ronald Jay Pace

Local Advertisement

Ron lived an incredibly full life. Married since December 14, 1962, he is loved and will be forever missed by his wife Carol, two sons named Ronald and Kenneth, three grandchildren named Steven, Ashley, and Madeline, four great-grandchildren named Blake, Liam, Cole, and another baby girl due this month, his brother Don and sister Audrey, and the rest of the family.

He served the U.S. Army for three years before working in the newspaper industry for more than fifty years. He valued his family above all else and worked tirelessly to make them each feel loved and supported. He loved to travel, spend time outdoors hunting and fishing, going to the movies with his wife, and spending time at home with their two dogs Maggie and Molly.

Ron passed quietly in his home just five days before his eightieth birthday. He did not wish to have a funeral or a service, and his family is respecting those wishes.