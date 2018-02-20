RPD officer receives Medal of Valor at White House ceremony

Redlands Police Officer Nick Koahou received the Medal of Valor Tuesday, Feb. 20, from President Donald Trump during a White House ceremony honoring a dozen first responders. Officer Koahou received the Medal of Valor in recognition of his actions during the Dec. 2, 2015, terrorist attack on the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

“We are extremely proud of Officer Koahou and the incredible bravery and resilience he displayed to earn him this honor,” said Chief of Police Christopher R. Catren. “It’s a testament to the brave choice of all police professionals who serve the community on a daily basis.”

As an officer with the San Bernardino Police Department, Koahou was one of the first responders on Dec. 2, 2015, when terrorists attacked the Inland Regional Center, killing 14 people and injuring 22 others.

During a gun battle between police and the terrorists, Koahou left his position of cover to provide assistance to a fellow officer who was under heavy fire. Koahou sustained a bullet wound to his leg but continued to return fire at the suspects. After being treated for his injuries, Koahou refused to be evacuated and remained to assist until the other officer had been safely evacuated.

Anyone with information regarding crime or suspicious activity is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1. Certain non-emergency crimes may also be reported online using the Redlands Police Department’s CopLogic reporting system at cityofredlands.org/police/report. Suspicious activity and tips can be reported using the Redlands Police Department mobile app available for android, iPhones and iPads.