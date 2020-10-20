Local Advertisement

Ruben Raymond Gonzalez, 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 7, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was born in San Bernardino, CA to the late Angel and Fortunata Gonzalez on September 18, 1944. He joins his parents and siblings, Jovita Jimenez, Socorro Dancoe and Rosa Karrer.

Ruben leaves the love of his life, wife Beatriz Gonzalez, his children, Marina Mitchell (Jason) of Salida, Veronica Gonzalez (fiancé Marcus Parker) of Manteca and Christopher Gonzalez (Justine) of Manteca. Ruben was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Xavier Mitchell, Janessa Mitchell, Alexander Parker, Tegan Gonzalez, Thomas Gonzalez and a baby grandson due in November. In addition Ruben has three surviving siblings Richard Gonzalez of Riverside, Dolores Sanchez (Frank) of Redlands, and David Gonzalez (Janice) of Valley Center.

Ruben was a Manteca resident since 1990. He retired from PG&E as a Senior Estimator of Electrical Engineering, where he worked for over 40 years. He was a 30-year member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was involved with the music ministries, playing the guitar and singing. He loved performing at assisted living facilities and Sister Ann’s Senior Luncheons at St. Anthony’s, as well street fairs and farmer’s markets in Manteca and the surrounding communities. He was always hard working and took great care of his family. As a handyman he added a home above his existing home to create a two-story duplex.

Ruben was a wonderful storyteller, he was funny and charismatic. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, but he liked to golf. During his children’s youth, he found time to coach little league teams and other sandlot sports. His favorite sports teams were Cal and USC.

Ruben was an amazing husband and demonstrated a true testimony of love for his wife, whom he’d been married for 45 years. He loved his children dearly and his grandchildren were the apple of his eye.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.

A rosary will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at P.L. Fry and Son Funeral Home, 290 North Union Road, Manteca. A Prayer service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at P.L. Fry and Son, Manteca. CA. For condolences to the family please visit our website at www.plfryandson.com search obituaries.