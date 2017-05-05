RUSD board president among six Education Medal of Honor recipients

Dina Walker, Rialto Unified School District’s Board of Education president is one of six recipients of the 26th annual Education Medal of Honor.

Presented by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools in partnership with the San Bernardino County School Boards Association and County Communicators Network, the award celebrates individuals and groups who give outstanding service and support to public education.

Walker, CEO and founder of the BLU Educational Foundation, “has made a difference in San Bernardino by helping students and their families understand the processes and resources it takes to go to post-secondary schools and colleges,” according to county schools news release.

The nonprofit was formed as a response to the growing educational challenges among families with limited income and opportunities in the Inland Empire region and is dedicated to providing educational programing, according to BLU’s website.

“Working with one student at a time, the BLU Educational Foundation has made a difference in San Bernardino by helping students and their families understand the processes and resources it takes to go to post-secondary schools and colleges,” the release stated. The program has grown so successful that graduating students return to mentor other students.

26th annual Education Medal of Honor winners and districts served this year are:

Volunteer in Action/Community Volunteer: Bonnie and Kendall Scott, volunteers at Alta Loma Elementary School, Alta Loma School District

Partners in Education/Small Business or Franchise: Nena’s Salon and Barber Shop, Victor Elementary School District

Partners in Education/Corporation or Government Agency: Loma Linda University Health, San Bernardino City Unified School District

Excellence in Education/Education Professional: Kimberly MacKinney, chief academic officer, Oro Grande School District Excellence in

Education/Student Alumni: Patricia Carrasco, enrollment specialist and foster youth/homeless education liaison, Colton Joint Unified School District

