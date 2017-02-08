Student leaders from Rialto middle and high schools turned the tables on teachers and staff Feb. 1 by recognizing and honoring them for their selfless service.

Rialto Unified School District’s third annual Black History Month’s Service Awards Luncheon brought members of RUSD’s District Student Advisory Committee to select one middle of high school teacher or staff member for their unyielding service on campus.

“It’s not everyday that a teacher or support staff member is honored by their students,” said Syeda Jafri, district spokeswoman. “They are so busy honoring students, that this time, it was nice to take a moment to honor them.”

The event is aimed to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr.’s belief in service and as a way to educate and encourage students to continuously provide service as leaders in their community, Jafri said.

Teachers and staff honored include:

Laurie Dunbar-Smalls, teacher and coach, Eisenhower High School

Gabriel Quinones, teacher, Rialto High School

Carlita Square, teacher, Milor High School

Kara O’Brien, teacher, Carter High School

Akinlana Osonduagwuike, principal, Frisbie Middle School

Yolanda Smith, teacher, Jehue Middle School

Brandii Brunson, teacher, Kolb Middle School

Daniel Martinez, teacher, Rialto Middle School

Ofc. Lou Webb, safety and security officer, Kucera Middle School