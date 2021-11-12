RUSD’s “Dia de los Muertos” returns with a vibrant celebration

Local Advertisement

Honoring loved ones and paying tribute to families and friends gone by, hundreds gathered outside for the Rialto Unified School District’s 2nd Annual “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) celebration.

Postponed last school year, due to the pandemic, the community honored loved ones who have passed with a rich cultural event on November 2. Dia de los Muertos was held outside at the Cesar Chavez/Dolores Huerta Center for Education and was attended by a crowd of 600, who experienced the ofrendas (altars), dancing, food, calaveritas (poem readings), catrinas (painted faces) and more.

“I’m very happy, as a parent, and as a school board member, to see that the community is ready for these types of celebrations, honoring our loved ones from the past, celebrating culture, celebrating life,” replied RUSD Board Vice President Edgar Montes. Montes also performed with the Danza Azteca at Dia de los Muertos, alongside his youngest son, Quetzal Montes.

Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” originated in Mexico roughly 3,000 years ago and is traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The celebration takes on a joyous tone as family and friends celebrate loved ones who have passed.

“Today is the day to remember our loved ones, remember our struggles and our challenges, but also rise and come through them as a community,” said Dr. Raymond Delgado, RUSD Lead Professional Development Agent, at the event.



The evening included performances from Danza Azteca, Garcia Elementary School, and Kolb Middle School.

Many RUSD schools and support sites put together beautiful ofrendas to serve as the centerpiece of the celebration. With an array of bright oranges, yellows, purples and pinks, the ofrendas serve as a way to celebrate the dead with offerings for the spirits. The ofrenda built by the RUSD Multilingual Programs, included the “Alebrije,” a female dragon who takes care of and guides the dead souls through the Land of the Dead, along with many other details to honor the dead.

Rialto Unified School District Board Vice President Edgar Montes, center, drums as part of Danza Azteca’s “opening ritual” performance at the Rialto Unified School District’s Dia de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 2. Montes drummed next to his son Quetzal Montes, right, during the performance.

“This is such a wonderful outdoor event,” RUSD Board Clerk Stephanie E. Lewis said as she experienced the event. “You can see the children and the families and we are celebrating as a community. This is what history is about, learning your culture and learning how to celebrate.”

One aunt (guardian) who attended, Angelina Esmarial, was pleased that the District held the Dia de los Muertos event. “It’s wonderful because the district that we were at before never did this. Rialto does a lot and promotes it a lot. I enjoyed the dances and especially the kids having a good time.”

With the support of the RUSD Board of Education and the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtemoc Avila, various exceptional programs, events and celebrations have come into fruition which enriches the participation of students, RUSD families and staff. According to district officials, staff and families are already talking about the plans for next year’s Dia de los Muertos celebration.

