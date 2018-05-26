Sacred site in Joshua Tree conveyed to Native American Land Conservancy

Local Advertisement

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, the Board of Supervisors authorized the conveyance of 30.25 acres of unincorporated area in Joshua Tree to the Native American Land Conservancy (NALC), which will take appropriate steps to ensure proper preservation of this sacred Native American land and culture.

The State of California issued the title of the land to the County of San Bernardino in the late 1970’s with the intent to utilize it for flood control purposes. Identified as a Native American scared site and home to a number of ancient petroglyphs, the land was ultimately never put to use. The land, which has been dubbed “Coyote Hole”, has undergone recent preservation efforts by local volunteers. Since the discovery of the land’s cultural and historical value, the County dedicated resources to aid in protecting and preserving the area while seeking an optimal solution for the long-lasting preservation of the area.

“This conveyance is more than a transfer of land. Today, we entrust the preservation of our culture and history to a group whose mission is to protect Native American lands for future generations to enjoy,” stated Third District Supervisor James Ramos. “As a strong advocate for cultural preservation, I am elated to see this land conveyance come to fruition. I know Coyote Hole is in good hands.”

The NALC is an intertribal, State registered, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting endangered Native American sacred sites and areas. The NALC accomplishes its mission through acquisitions and cooperation with various entities such as tribes, conservation groups and state agencies to develop long-term protective land management programs for Native American traditional cultural properties. The NALC provides cultural awareness programs designed to promote intercultural understandings, strengthen tribal relations, and pass on traditional teachings to future generations.

“The Native American Land Conservancy is honored to become stewards of the sacred lands at Coyote Hole in the community of Joshua Tree,” stated Michael Madrigal, President of NALC. “This landscape is filled with awe inspiring natural and cultural features. Most notably, the record of human history recorded there through the area’s numerous archaeological resources.”