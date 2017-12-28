Salvation Army serves Christmas Eve dinner

The San Bernardino Salvation Army Corps provided a Christmas Eve meal for the community. This year, in partnership with the Calvary Chapel of San Bernardino (The Red Barn), they served meals to the Highland and San Bernardino communities.

Alfred Goer, a culinary student from San Bernardino Valley College, has been volunteering his skills at many of the Salvation Army Corps functions, and he didn’t miss this Christmas meal. With the direction of Salvation Army’s main Chef Richie Tafolla, Alfred prepared ham, turkey and trimmings that fed the guests.

Major Daniel Henderson greeted all the guests at the door, while the Calvary Chapel group served the meals in the dining area.

Pastor John Deming was able to recruit over 20 volunteers from the congregation who not only helped serve the meals, but greeted the guests and made everyone welcome. Some of the volunteers were able to pray with the guests and sing Christmas songs at the tables.

After the meal, volunteers pitched in to clean up, sweep the floors, and wash the pots and pans used during the event.

The Salvation Army serves meals every day of the year at its shelter and through its meals program. For more information on contributing, volunteering, or on its many programs, call 909-888-1336.