San Bernardino Fatherhood hosts Daddy/Daughter Dance

Local Advertisement

On March 19, 2022, San Bernardino Fatherhood hosted its annual Daddy and Daughter Dance at the YMCA in San Bernardino. The event was attended by approximately 125 individuals, which included 34 fathers/father figures and 55 daughters/daughter figures of all ages. The event provided an outside venue for fathers to enjoy the evening with their daughters with music, dancing, and picture taking for future memories.

Pablo Cesar Marin with daughters, Cecilia, Yaneth, Elizabeth, and Isabella.

Attendees also included San Bernardino 7th Ward Councilman Damon Alexander, Dr. Reginald Woods of Life Changing Ministries, and Pastor Daniel Rosales of Lighthouse of Faith Church.

On behalf of the Mayor and City Council, Councilman Alexander presented Ryan Berryman, Executive Director of San Bernardino Fatherhood, with a Certificate of Recognition, honoring San Bernardino Fatherhood for raising awareness of the importance of positive relationships, strengthening the bond between fathers/father figures and daughters/daughter-figures, and for their dedicated service to San Bernardino communities.

Fred Hawkins with his nieces Aalana and Aaleekay Jackson.

Other activities included music by DJ Curtis Hawkins, food, free children’s books, raffle drawings throughout the evening, and a photo booth by Rico Entertainment to capture this special event.

Local Advertisement

The event was supported by volunteers from The Salvation Army ARC in San Bernardino, Mary’s Village Transitional Living for Men, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Bernardino.