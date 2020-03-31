San Bernardino Pastors United fills hunger gap

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) distributed bags of groceries to residents at the Way World Outreach campus on Arrowhead Ave. in San Bernardino on Saturday morning. Due to the coronavirus epidemic SBPU canceled its quarterly block party but, albeit on a smaller scale, still able to provide food to the hungry. 40 volunteers helped hand out food items to over 200 people that included beans, flour, bread, baby food, turkey patties and beverages.

“We cannot neglect those in need, people are hungry,” declared Loveland Church Associate Pastor RD Young.

Similar food giveaways will occur at the end of April and May during the time of month when families may experience food shortage as they wait for welfare checks/food stamps. The Way World Outreach is providing grab and go lunches at 11:30 a.m. Monday – Thursday at 1001 N. Arrowhead Ave., and distributing food at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

Photo Rev. Young: Cruz Chacon Foundation President Dion Taylor, right, with one of many volunteers at Saturday’s event.

“This is what I have to do because I was one of those people in line, I know what it feels like,” remarked Pastor Dion Taylor, President of the Cruz Chacon Foundation, about participating in food distribution events.

Local Advertisement

Participating churches: The Way World Outreach, Chacon Foundation, Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, Life Changing Ministry, Treasure of the Heart and Victory Outreach.

SBPU was founded in 2016 in response to the city’s spike in violence that garnered national attention. There are currently over 20 local churches of varying denominations that have joined in the effort. SBPU employs a three-pronged strategy to curbing the city’s crime rate: Crisis Engagement Team, charged with prevention and intervention measures; Community Engagement Team, responsible for reaching out to residents; and the Civic Engagement Team, which works closely with the San Bernardino Police Department.