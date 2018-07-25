San Bernardino allocates $107 million for capital improvements

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino’s City Council has approved a five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and Operating Budget for fiscal years 2018-2023. The Public Works Department is moving quickly on improvements with an immediate $46 million for capital projects and $9 million already awarded and allocated since July 1. The five-year plan totals $107 million and represents the largest allocation of citywide capital improvements in years.

“We are finally in the position to strategically address the infrastructure needs of the City. The current adopted CIP invests resources to improve City streets, buildings, sidewalks and street lights. We are committed to ensuring that these projects continue to be funded, staffed, overseen and completed for the continued progression of our community,” said Mayor R. Carey Davis.

A few projects to highlight in 2018-19 include:

Slurry seal projects throughout the City provide a cost-effective means to improve and prolong the life of roadways. In 2018-19, multiple streets are scheduled for improvements including pavement rehabilitation in areas such as Sterling Avenue, Tippecanoe Avenue, Baseline Avenue, and Park Drive to name a few.

New investments in modern equipment will include asphalt vehicles and pickup trucks to support the City’s maintenance crew. These investments will improve the quality and speed of pothole repairs.

More than 200 streetlights will be replaced and upgraded with new LED energy-efficient lighting.

Intersections will receive a traffic signal upgrade to improve flow and traffic and safety.

A proactive tree maintenance program includes the removal and replacement of dead trees, drought-tolerant landscaping and the development of a thriving urban forest.

The continued build-out of a full Pubic Works management team will support all City departments.

In addition to the above actions, the City is also conducting a citywide assessment of the 176 facilities owned and maintained by the City to establish an inventory and evaluate the most cost-effective course of action, whether maintaining, restoring or selling each structure.

All capital improvement projects will be overseen and executed by the Public Works Department, led by Director Trish Rhay. Specific funding allocation is driven by condition assessments, City Council priorities and policy directions.

In addition to all planned improvements, the City encourages residents to report potholes and other concerns by calling 909.384.7272, going online or downloading the GORequest mobile app.