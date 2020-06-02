San Bernardino City Unified School District valedictorians and twins make Class of 2020 history

Local Advertisement

The Class of 2020 will go down in history for several reasons, but in the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD), there are a few top students who deserve an extra spotlight.

The SBCUSD Class of 2020 proudly boasts three African-American valedictorians from three different high schools. All three will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Delta Rho Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc.

Kyla Duhart is not only Indian Springs High School’s first African-American valedictorian, she is also a student Board of Education member and a future SBCUSD math teacher. It’s no surprise that several colleges and universities were eager to welcome Duhart, including Grand Canyon University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, but she is planning to attend Azusa Pacific University and earn her teaching credential.

Matthew Jackson is one of three San Gorgonio High School valedictorians. Prior to attending San G, Jackson was a student at Rodriguez PREP Academy. In the future, Jackson will be attending the prestigious Stanford University where he will study electrical engineering to prepare for a career in the renewable energy industry.

Future computer engineer Randy Medley Jr. is one of Cajon High School’s valedictorians. In addition to earning top grades, Medley also maintained perfect attendance since kindergarten. He could have attended Pepperdine University or Texas A&M University, among others, but he has decided on USC. For Medley, being named valedictorian is “a victory dedicated to my late father.”

Two sets of twins also earned the highest accolades available to a graduate.

Twins Ryan Daniel Chapin and Trevor Allen Chapin are among the nine valedictorians from Cajon High School. Ryan Chapin will be attending the University of California, Irvine with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon. Trevor Chapin has set his sights on earning a degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz and becoming a research neuroscientist.

At Pacific High School, Valerie and Vanessa Gonzalez-Caloca took the one and two slots at the top of the Class of 2020. Valedictorian Valerie Gonzalez-Caloca was accepted to more than a half-dozen universities, but she has decided to attend the University of California, Riverside. Her goal for the future is a career in environmental science. Salutatorian Vanessa Gonzalez-Caloca is planning a career in medicine. In addition to liking science, she is also a musician. Some of her favorite high school memories include playing the violin as part of the orchestra.