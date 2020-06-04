San Bernardino City Unified takes first place in countywide video contest

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino City Unified School District took first place in the inaugural Countywide Vision Video Challenge.

School districts throughout the County of San Bernardino submitted one-minute videos that highlighted schools or programs that align with one of the Countywide Vision campaigns. SBCUSD’s video tied into Vision2Succeed. According to the County of San Bernardino, the Countywide Vision provides a roadmap for future success as it relates to a vibrant and thriving county.

The District’s Linked-Learning/Career Pathway programs provide students with hands-on, real-world experience that ties classroom learning to a variety of career possibilities. High school students may participate in job shadowing, apprenticeships, or paid internships with local partners.

“Medical careers don’t begin after college,” was the tagline for the SBCUSD video, which highlighted the hands-on lessons in health science and medical technology that the District has made available to some students starting in elementary school. Other career pathways will provide students with a Vision2Succeed in school and in work.

The video was produced by the SBCUSD Communications/Community Relations Department featuring a script from Pacific High School students and on-screen talent from Barton Elementary School and Bing Wong Elementary School. Supporting actors and other assistance was provided by SBCUSD partners Loma Linda University’s San Manuel Gateway College.

Video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/MBBD_5Z1y6k.