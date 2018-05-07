San Bernardino colleges earn statewide recognition for boosting students’ wages

Local Advertisement

The California Community College Chancellor’s office has recognized San Bernardino Valley College and Crafton Hills College as Strong Workforce Stars. This recognition is given to colleges which significantly improve students’ earnings after completing accelerated workforce training.

“Being recognized among California’s top colleges is particularly meaningful because it speaks to our commitment to provide students with affordable, hands-on, high-quality training that is valuable in the workplace,” said SBCCD Chancellor Bruce Baron. “We are very proud of our hard-working students and proud of our faculty and staff for their relentless devotion to help them succeed.”

Job training programs earn Strong Workforce Stars when they meet one or more of the following thresholds:

1. An increase in earnings by 50 percent or more, based on a match to the state wage file, for students who earned a certificate or degree and were last enrolled in 2015–16.

2. Attainment of the regional living wage by 70 percent or more, based on a match to the state wage file, for students who earned a certificate or degree and were last enrolled in 2015–16.

3. 90 percent or more are employed in a job similar to their field of study, according to the Career Technical Education Outcomes Survey, for students who earned a certificate or degree and were last enrolled in 2014–15.

Of the stars to be given, a program would earn a bronze star for meeting one criterion, a silver star for meeting two, and a gold star for achieving three.

San Bernardino Valley College received two silver stars and 15 bronze stars for the following programs:

Silver stars:

Apprenticeship Psychiatric Technology: 551% increase in earnings and 96% of students attained the regional living wage

Nursing: 53% increase in earnings and 83% of students attained the regional living wage

Bronze stars:

Electronics and Electric Technology: 54% increase in earnings

Welding Technology: 53% increase in earnings

Diesel Technology: 56% increase in earnings

Automotive Technology: 137% increase in earnings

Automotive Collision Repair: 162% increase in earnings

Real Estate: 66% increase in earnings

Child Development-Early Care and Education: 58% increase in earnings

Environmental Control Technology: 79% of students attained the regional living wage

Construction Inspection: 73% of students attained the regional living wage

Water and Wastewater Technology: 79% of students attained the regional living wage

Pharmacy Technology: 207% increase in earnings

Alcohol and Controlled Substances: 100% of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study

Radio and Television: 84% increase in earnings

Graphic Art and Design: 107% increase in earnings

Administration of Justice: 100% of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study

Crafton Hills received one gold star, two silver and two bronze stars, for the following programs:

Gold stars:

EMT-Paramedic: 100% increase in earnings, 96% of students attained the regional living wage and 91% of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study

Silver stars:

Respiratory Care: 203% increase in earnings and 93% of students attained the regional living wages.

Radiologic Technology: 88% increase in earnings and 100% of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study

Bronze stars:

Child Development-Early Care and Education: 106% increase in earnings

Fire Technology: 109% increase in earnings

