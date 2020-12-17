San Bernardino County administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Local Advertisement

Frontline healthcare workers at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, became the first people in the Inland Empire to be administered the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech. Earlier that morning, San Bernardino County received its first shipment of the vaccines, which are anticipated to be disbursed to 19 hospitals within the county by the end of the day.

Pfizer is shipping three million doses in this first wave, of which California is initially receiving 327,000 doses; 15,600 have arrived in San Bernardino County. Subsequent shipments of the vaccine are expected to continue arriving on a weekly basis, and a second vaccine from Moderna is only days away from FDA approval.

The County has established the SB County Vaccination Task Force and produced a COVID-19 Standard Operating Guide to ensure our ability to distribute the vaccine as efficiently and effectively as possible. The guide largely follows guidelines established by the CDC, the California Department of Public Health and the County Department of Public Health.

San Bernardino County has launched a vaccine-specific information webpage that shares up-to-date information where we are in the different phases of the vaccine distribution, as well as critical FAQs and other resource links.

Because the initial batches of doses are being rationed, the vaccine is being initially administered to front-line healthcare personnel, followed by residents and staff of long-term care and skilled nursing facilities. First responders will also be among the first people in the county to receive the vaccine.