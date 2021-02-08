San Bernardino County awards $3.4 million in COVID relief grants to 216 nonprofits

Local Advertisement

In partnership with Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF), San Bernardino County recently awarded $3.4 million to 216 nonprofits through the San Bernardino County Nonprofit Assistance Fund. The funding is a welcome boost for nonprofits in San Bernardino County that have struggled to maintain their operations while experiencing a greater demand for their services.

The grants were made in the amounts of $2,500-$20,000 and awarded to organizations to reimburse COVID-related expenses that were incurred in response to the pandemic or to mitigate the effects of COVID on their operations.

The San Bernardino County Nonprofit Assistance Fund was created after the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million in financial support to the nonprofit community using CARES Act funding. While IECF managed the application and review process, the County dispersed the grants to nonprofits IECF approved for funding.

“Nonprofits in our county provide vital, life-saving services to our residents and the pandemic has stretched their resources and capacity,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve all of our communities during this challenging time.”

For a complete list of grantees, visit here.

“We sincerely want to thank the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors for making these funds available at such a critical time for nonprofits,” said Michelle Decker, IECF CEO. “This crisis is far from over, but through partnerships like these, we can have an even greater impact.”

For more information about the fund, visit here.

