San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the San Bernardino Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) held a mental health awareness drive-thru where they handed out “swag bags” at AB Miller high school on Wednesday, May 12.

Ashley Dinkel, the media specialist for DBH who helped coordinate the event said, “Now more than ever we need to shine a light on the importance of mental health.” With May being mental health awareness month, the DBH gave out 300 reusable bags filled with behavioral health resources and stress-relieving items.

Along with this event, the DBH is hosting numerous virtual events this month. They have the San Bernardino Directing Change Film Contest Award Ceremony on Wednesday, May 19, Meet the artist virtual event on May 26, and their 17th Annual Evening with the Stars with Michelle Williams. These virtual events are free and you can register at celebratemhm.com.

The DBH wants this month to be a chance for the community to rally together, they believe this month helps shed light on the seriousness of mental health. As Ashley stated, “Mental Health is just as important as physical health.”

The DBH has consistently made efforts throughout San Bernardino County by helping those with mental health issues and addiction; they also fund prevention and early intervention services to those in need.

When asked what made Ashley want to be part of the DBH her response was, “Mental health is such a huge part of who we are, I wanted to be part of the DBH to help provide resources to our communities so that individuals and families struggling with mental illness or substance use disorder can know they are not alone.”

The DBH has a 24-hour helpline, for more information visit their website at sbcounty.gov/dbh. The DBH encourages all who are struggling with mental health or an addiction to reach out. The DBH wants the community to know that in these tough times you’re not alone and they are here to help whoever needs it.