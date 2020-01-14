San Bernardino County Library celebrates Multicultural Month

Local Advertisement

Join the San Bernardino County Library System in celebrating different cultures and promoting reading among children throughout San Bernardino County. Multicultural Month will run the entire month of January, and this program will encourage children to read and learn about new countries and cultures in all communities across the County. Throughout the month, all 32 branch libraries will be offering multicultural programs, and revealing digital badge codes.

To participate in this program, sign up using the Beanstack app at sbclib.beanstack.org. Digital badges for all seven continents can be earned by participating, and when all badges are activated, participants will automatically be entered into an opportunity drawing for a gift basket full of fun toys and books from around the world. All badges must be activated by January 31in order to be entered into the drawing.

In support of the Countywide Vision’s Vision2Read literacy campaign, this program will help to improve literacy among children ages 4 to 17, with the help of incentives, by inspiring an excitement to read, providing achievement goals, and encouraging a reading routine.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serve a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.

The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision, by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community.

For more information on the San Bernardino County Library system, please visit http://www.sbclib/org/ or call (909) 387-2220.