San Bernardino County Mock Trial semifinalist teams announced

Four high school teams have advanced to the semifinals of the 39th annual San Bernardino County Mock Trial competition. Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga and Los Osos are familiar rivals and have reached the semifinals for three consecutive years. The three teams will join Cajon to vie for top honors.

The teams will compete virtually over a two-day period from Jan. 20-21. Redlands from Redlands Unified will match legal skill with Cajon from San Bernardino City Unified. Los Osos and Rancho Cucamonga from Chaffey Joint Union will battle for courtroom domination. Each group will act as both the prosecution and defense. Only two teams will emerge from the two-day competition to secure a spot in the event finals on Jan. 23.

Redlands seeks a back-to-back championship—extending its record to 17 San Bernardino County Mock Trial championships. Cajon returns to the semifinals hoping to win its second title. Los Osos and Rancho Cucamonga are returning to compete for the gold.

The Mock Trial competition simulates a criminal case where students portray the principal courtroom characters on both the prosecution and defense sides of a case before a real judge. This year’s case is People v. Croddy— the trial of Lee Croddy, an aiding and abetting case. Twenty-six county teams competed virtually in four preliminary rounds which ended on Dec. 9.

The San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office co-sponsor the event. The winner of the county competition will advance to the California Mock Trial Finals scheduled for March 18-21, 2021.