San Bernardino County Supervisor James Ramos Launches Bid For State Assembly

“I was born and raised in this community. As a tribal leader, a business owner, a community leader and as a County Supervisor, I have worked to make it a better place – targeting corruption and bringing transparency to the County Board while balancing the budget and creating a reserve. My focus will continue to be on the issues that matter to the Inland Empire – economic development, tackling homelessness, improving education and working with public safety to keep our communities safe,” said Ramos. “I have always worked in a bipartisan manner and that will not change in the State Assembly.”

James was born and raised on the San Manuel Indian Reservation. He grew up in a mobile home with his family. He learned a strong work ethic and followed a path to college, earning his associate’s degree at Victor Valley Community College, and his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from California State University, San Bernardino, before attending the University of Redlands where he earned a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Ramos, a Democrat, has served as a Supervisor of San Bernardino County since 2012. In 2015, he was unanimously elected by his colleagues to serve as Board Chairman. Ramos was the first Native American to be elected to the Board of Supervisors, as well as to the San Bernardino Community College Board of Trustees, on which he served from 2005-12.

Ramos has worked for both Republican and Democratic Governors. In 2008, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed Ramos to the California State Native American Heritage Commission for which he is chairman. In 2011, he became the first Native American appointed to the State Board of Education by Governor Jerry Brown.

In addition to his elected service, Ramos is a proven civic leader and has served on numerous boards and organizations in the greater San Bernardino area.

Ramos is also the immediate past Chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, with a deep commitment to the preservation of California Indian culture. He is co-founder of the San Manuel Band’s Cultural Awareness Program, and serves as director of the California Indian Cultural Awareness Conference held annually at California State University, San Bernardino.

James and his wife of 28 years, Terri, are the proud parents of four children and three grandchildren.

