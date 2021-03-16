San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca to distribute 1,000 boxes of food in Rialto

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. is championing a Community Food Drive on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Rialto City Hall.

The first-come, first-served community benefit will provide 1,000 families with a box of food and essential supplies, including face masks, hand sanitizer, diapers, wipes, pet food and more.

“We are living through unprecedented times and it’s more important now than ever to provide resources and services to our communities. I encourage anyone who is in need to come out and join us,” said Supervisor Baca, Jr.

Baca’s office confirmed there is no registration to attend and they will not leave until every box is given away; it’s available to Rialto and neighboring communities.

To comply with COVID-19 regulations, all food box recipients are being asked to stay seated in their vehicles.

Partners to the Community Food Drive include Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, Zakat Foundation of America, Never Stop Grinding Impact, Sahaba Initiative, Smile America, Food Pantry, Sistas Making a Difference, and the City of Rialto.

“We’ve held many types of distributions in our city led by various community organizations, but I don’t recall many of our past fifth district supervisors leading a food drive benefitting 1,000 families in our city,” said Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson. “Supervisor Baca understands first-hand the need in our city, and we appreciate his hard work to provide essential assistance during these unprecedented times; I never expected anything less from his leadership.” For more information, contact Supervisor Baca’s office at (909)387-4565.