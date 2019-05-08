San Bernardino joins nation in National Day of Prayer

Local Advertisement

In 1988, Congress, by public law, called on the President to issue a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as “National Day of Prayer.” For several years, a prayer service was held at San Bernardino City Hall where people could gather and pray.

For the past few years Rev. Alan Rosenburg from the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church has taken the lead to organize and include several churches in the area in this community prayer gathering.

On Saturday, May 4 the National Day of Prayer was conducted next to City Hall parking lot. About 100 people attended the service to pray for the nation, city and its leaders. 12 churches participated in the event. An introduction was made by Rev. Rosenburg. San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia welcomed those who attended the service.

Prayers were given by Rev. Tracy Johnson from Immanuel Baptist Church, Rev. Sherman Dumas from All Nations Worship Assembly, Chaplain Ray Miller, Dr. Steve Kobernik from the Rock Church, Rev. Reginal Young from San Bernardino Pastors United, and Rachel Perl from the Hebrew ChristianWitness. Rev. John Kaysarn from the Cambodian Evangelical Church gave the Benediction.

San Bernardino Police Department’s Lieutenant Jennifer Kohrell also addressed the audience and prayed for God’s protection for America.

When asked why the event was held on Thursday, Rev. Rosenberg replied, “This was an experiment to see if more people would come out on a weekend, verses a week day when most people work.” It was noted on the program that “no public funds were used, and no one received a fee for participation or helping in this event. A hand-out invited those in attendance to a prayer gathering to be held the third Saturday of each month at or around the City Hall facility.