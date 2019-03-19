San Bernardino Pastors United to host Community Block Party

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino Pastors United (SBPU) will be having another Community Block party on March 23, 2019 at Norton Elementary School located at 747 Mountain View Ave, San Bernardino.



The Pastors of San Bernardino continue to show a united front. The pastors believe as spiritual leaders they must show love, and demonstrate helping thy neighbor, and being there for one another. Our goal is to freely give, and spread the good news to the community.



At the event, there will be free food, free groceries, free shoes, free backpacks for kids, free clothes and free health checks, job resources.



Please register by phone, or website www.sbpastorsunited.org to register. We are expecting thousands to attend the event try to register. We are asking the community to join us as the San Bernardino Pastors bring “Healing, Change, and Progress” to the City of San Bernardino.



For more information call 909-353-7977 or The Way at 909-884-1385 email sbpastorsunited@gmail.com. Thank you. Pass the Word!