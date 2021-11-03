San Bernardino Police Department hosts ribbon cutting at new substation at Inland Center Mall

Local Advertisement

On Tuesday morning San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) eagerly cut the ribbon on its brand new substation located at the Inland Center Mall.

“Our new sub-station is a space for our community to file police reports, directly speak to officers, and increase our presence in the area. This new space provided by the Inland Center Mall places us in much closer contact on-site should any crimes occur in the lot. It’s a great partnership for our agency and their businesses,” said Equino Thomas, SBPD Sergeant & Public Information Officer.

San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia has always been a proponent of community policing.

“Under this administration, we have revolutionized policing so that people and businesses have access to their police department,” Valdivia noted. “Power to the people, power to the business community; now we have a storefront visible at Inland Center Mall.”

At the ribbon-cutting, the few dozen attendees had the opportunity to tour the new facility, located right next to Verizon Wireless on the west side of the mall.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: San Bernardino Police Department getting ready to fill the new facility with staff and officers, to further protect those in and around the Inland Center Mall community.

“Our hours of operation at the substation are between 7 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday; and the office is officially open to the public today,” concluded Thomas.

Mayor John Valdivia, Councilmembers Fred Shorett and Damon Alexander, City Manager Rob Fields, a representative from Congressman Pete Aguilar, and 5th District County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.’s office attended to commemorate the new addition to the city.

The new substation is located at 458 S. Inland Center Dr., three miles away from its main station on N. D Street.

For more information, visit ci.san-bernardino.ca.us/cityhall/police_department/