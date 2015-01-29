San Bernardino Police Department Hosts Shanghai Police College Students

On Friday January 16, the San Bernardino Police Department hosted a delegation of 17 people from the Shanghai Police College in China. The delegation consisted of 16 students, two instructors and a translator.

The purpose of their visit was to learn advanced training techniques, exchange of information between experts and to understand our judicial system. These students are completing a 4-year Law Enforcement program in Shanghai. The instructors Kong Lingyong and Song Xuedong have held major positions in the Shanghai Police Department and now hold the rank of Captains with the police college.

The San Bernardino Police Department was just one of the first stops the Shanghai Police College was making on its tour. California State University San Bernardino organized Shanghai’s two-week tour that involved several Law Enforcement Agencies in Southern California and the California Department of Justice. The costs related to this exchange program were borne by the Shanghai Police College.

Gary Jacobs form the San Bernardino Police Department’s Community Affairs Division had the privilege of organizing their training for the day. Captain Ray King gave the opening introduction and taught the first segment of the program. A short history of San Bernardino was given along with the state of crime in our community. “This is the most rewarding job ever”, said Captain King!

The police students asked several questions such as conviction rates, what are the physical examination requirements for the job and do officers buy their own weapons or

are they issued?

During the lunch hour police department employees in the station were invited to have

lunch with the Shanghai students for a cross-cultural experience. Forensic Specialists Angelica Ordonez and Rebecca Meyer had lunch with four of the female Chinese students and exchanged their mutual interest in the Forensic Sciences.

Part of the Shanghai Police College student tour included a visit to the police department’s Dispatch Center where Lieutenant Madden gave them a run down of the operations, policies and procedures.

The SWAT Team gave a hands-on demonstration on some hand-to-hand take down techniques they use and showed several weapons that are part of the SWAT arsenal. The Traffic Division demonstrated the various tools they use to perform their job and the K-9 unit gave a demonstration with the dogs. Community Police Officer Donald Sawyer gave a demonstration of the equipment a typical police car has.