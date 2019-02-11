San Bernardino Public Library to host Storyteller Michael D. McCartyin celebration of Black History Month

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino Public Library will present a program by storyteller Michael D. McCarty on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Bing Wong Auditorium at the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th St. Michael’s tales from Africa, and of African-Americans depicts the challenges and triumphs of black people throughout the history of the Americas will entertain and educate his audiences.

Michael D. McCarty is a multicultural storyteller of African, African-American and International folktales, historical tales, stories of science, spiritual stories as well as stories of the brilliant and absolutely absurd things he has done in his life. His stories inform, educate, inspire, and amuse. His storytelling style is energetic and enthusiastic.Michael has traveled to many countries including: South Africa, Zimbabwe, India, China, Jamaica, Russia, Egypt, England, Malaysia, Korea…and his travels have reaped a harvest of tales that testify to the unity within the diversity of the human spirit.

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library and is open to all ages. For more information call 909.381.8235 or visit www.sbpl.org or www.facebook.com/SBPLfriends/