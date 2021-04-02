San Bernardino Public Safety and Human Relations Commission recognize city employees

On Monday, March 8th the San Bernardino Public Safety and Human Relations Commission met for the first time in a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the City of San Bernardino was able to facilitate a Zoom meeting, which allowed the old and new commissioners to meet and continue with business.
One of the items on the agenda being held for over a year was the Commission’s approval for the employee recognition award certificates. All submissions for recognition were approved and those employees are:
- Gracie Johnson, Integrated Waste Management Field Inspector has been working for the City for almost 18 years.
- Patricia Kilmer, Citizen Patrol Volunteer has accumulated thousands of volunteer hours in multiple roles at the Police Department.
- Patsy Methvin, Sr. Office Assistant has been with the Police Departments Traffic Unit and is being recognized for her organizational skills.
- Tim O’Neal, Administrative Analyst II has been with Public Works for over 10 years.
- John Philips, Police Officer assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Unit since 2019.
- Susanna “Susie” Sandoval, Executive Assistant to the Director (Chief of Police) has been with the city since 1999.
All nominees were selected by the city department supervisors and a bio for each participant was submitted. The certificates were signed by the Mayor and Council. The certificates were sent to each of the supervisors to be presented to awardees.