San Bernardino Public Safety and Human Relations Commission recognize city employees

On Monday, March 8th the San Bernardino Public Safety and Human Relations Commission met for the first time in a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the City of San Bernardino was able to facilitate a Zoom meeting, which allowed the old and new commissioners to meet and continue with business.

One of the items on the agenda being held for over a year was the Commission’s approval for the employee recognition award certificates. All submissions for recognition were approved and those employees are:

Gracie Johnson, Integrated Waste Management Field Inspector has been working for the City for almost 18 years.

Patricia Kilmer, Citizen Patrol Volunteer has accumulated thousands of volunteer hours in multiple roles at the Police Department.

Patsy Methvin, Sr. Office Assistant has been with the Police Departments Traffic Unit and is being recognized for her organizational skills.

Tim O’Neal, Administrative Analyst II has been with Public Works for over 10 years.

John Philips, Police Officer assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Unit since 2019.

Susanna “Susie” Sandoval, Executive Assistant to the Director (Chief of Police) has been with the city since 1999.

All nominees were selected by the city department supervisors and a bio for each participant was submitted. The certificates were signed by the Mayor and Council. The certificates were sent to each of the supervisors to be presented to awardees.