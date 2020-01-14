San Bernardino School Board honors November Outstanding Students

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education honored 11 students with Outstanding Student Awards at the November 5, 2019, Board meeting. Students were also recognized by the San Bernardino Symphony, which provided them and their families with free symphony tickets, and Assembly member James Ramos, who provided each student with a certificate of recognition.

Outstanding Student Award winners are recognized for achievement in academics, athletics, fine arts, citizenship, or for showing significant improvement in these areas. Students are awarded and inspired to have hope for their future by thinking about long-term educational and career goals.

Hillside Elementary School Outstanding Students

Third-grader Dylan Molina is a model citizen with excellent PBIS skills who is always willing to help his peers. He is inquisitive and loves to share his knowledge with others. Dylan would like to play in the NFL someday. He also wants to be a police officer like his father.

Local Advertisement

Fourth-grader Josiah Popper has shown a renewed interest in learning, and his motivation to succeed shows in his improved behavior and academic achievement. Josiah wants to attend Cal State San Bernardino and eventually wants to manage a team of salesmen.

Sixth-grader Camelia Romero is a model student. She demonstrates good citizenship, loves to learn, and always tries her best. Camelia wants to attend one of the Claremont Colleges to become an ornithologist or marine biologist.

Riley College Prep Academy Outstanding Students

Fifth-grader Orlando Gomez demonstrates stellar citizenship by supporting others, being a model of the 16 social skills, and just being a good friend. He’s an avid reader and uses his love of books to connect with others. Orlando wants to be a police officer or football player.

Fourth-grader Natalia Guadarrama is a respectful and responsible student who models good behavior at all times. She is on the Honor Patrol and has auditioned for the Odyssey of the Mind Club. Natalia wants to attend UCR or UC Berkeley and become an elementary principal right here in SBCUSD.

Fifth-grader Myala Poynter consistently demonstrates PBIS skills and Restorative Justice practices. She is a high-achieving student who masters new concepts in both English and Spanish. Myala wants to attend CSUSB and become an artist who works in animation.

Del Vallejo Leadership and STEAM Academy Outstanding Students

Eighth-grader Adriane Flores is a model scholar-athlete who exhibits good behavior, completes his assignments, and is a starter on the softball team. Adriane wants to attend UCLA and become a professional baseball player or work in criminal justice.

Seventh-grader Rachel Gonzalez is an example of a student who understands the importance of both arts and academics. She plays baritone in the Advance Band, but her focus is always on maintaining her 4.0 G.P.A. Rachel is excited to become a Pacific Pirate and earn top grades so she can attend a four-year university and become a veterinarian.

Sixth-grader Laylah Johnson stays on task and focused on her studies, as evidenced by her 3.667 G.P.A. She is also helpful and kind, which is why her teachers can always count on her to represent the sixth-grade team. Laylah wants to attend Spelman College and eventually become a professional photographer.

Arroyo Valley High School Outstanding Students

Twelfth-grader Miguel Antonio is a scholar-athlete. He’s taking rigorous IB classes and is the president of the AVHS running club. And as senior class president, he helped create a positive, inclusive school culture. Miguel plans to attend Cal State San Bernardino and major in finance or marketing.

Twelfth-grader Veronica Banuelos is extremely intelligent and motivated. She is an International Baccalaureate scholar with a 4.9 GPA. She is being sought after by many colleges, who have invited her to visit. Veronica plans to major in economics and minor in business.

Tenth-grader Marissa Collins is smart and hardworking. She is willing to do whatever it takes to further her education. She took the initiative to travel to Vietnam over the summer to see how medicine is practiced in other countries. Marissa wants to major in medicine at an Ivy-league college.

This section is not for publication: If you would like additional photos to run with this story, please contact Corina Borsuk, SBCUSD public relations technician & photographer, at corina.borsuk@sbcusd.k12.ca.us.