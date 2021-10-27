San Bernardino school district hosting a drive-thru job fair

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is holding a drive-thru job fair on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SBCUSD is looking to fill vital custodial, clerical, food service, and instructional positions across the District. Instructional positions include aides and tutors who work directly with students under the direction and guidance of classroom teachers. Education assistants provide support to students enrolled in special education programs and English-language learners, including native speakers of Vietnamese and Samoan.

The majority of these positions provide health and wellness benefits, and all permanent SBCUSD employees earn paid sick leave and vacation time. Most food service and instructional positions are nine-month positions, meaning employees in these positions have an annual, unpaid summer break. Work calendars for custodial and clerical positions range from 9 to 12 months.

“Flexibility is one of the greatest benefits of working for our District. You can have a fulfilling career that allows you to be off work while your children are off from school so you can spend quality time together. Or maybe you’re a night owl and would thrive in a night custodian position,” said Dr. Marcus Funchess, assistant superintendent, Human Resources. “Let us help you find a career that provides the work-life balance you deserve.”

Join SBCUSD at the West Highland Administrative Annex (WHAA), 1535 West Highland Avenue in San Bernardino, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 30 in the parking lot. You can drive by and pick up an informational packet and ask questions or park and complete your application on site. Face coverings are mandatory for every person entering an SBCUSD building.

SBCUSD only accepts online applications at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sanbernardinousd. Community members who don’t have internet access are encouraged to contact the Personnel Commission at (909) 381-1280 to make arrangements to use the Commission’s computers to apply.

“We don’t want a lack of access to technology to prevent anyone from applying because what SBCUSD wants and needs are the best, most dedicated people for the job,” said Irma Garcia, director of the Personnel Commission.