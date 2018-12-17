San Bernardino Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association celebrated a successful holiday “Shop with a Cop”

Local Advertisement

Volunteers from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association (SEBA) were paired with hundreds of children from the communities they serve for a holiday shopping spree at Walmart stores. Children who participated received a $200 Walmart gift card to purchase gifts, toys, and clothes of their choice.

“Shop with a Cop is a special event deserving children look forward to enjoying. Not only are they given the opportunity to choose gifts for themselves and family members, our law enforcement volunteers also get to spend time with loving children,” said SEBA President Grant Ward. “We have worked with Walmart to make Shop with a Cop as special as could be, and their support has made a huge difference in the program.”

This year, Walmart contributed over $30,000 for Shop with a Cop. All fourteen Walmart stores throughout SEBA’s region will be hosting this event to help make the holiday season brighter for children in need. Walmart has supported Shop with a Cop for 17 years, and has contributed approximately $300,000 to the program over the years.

“We are delighted to have been one of 14 Walmart stores in San Bernardino County hosting SEBA’s Holiday Shop with a Cop today,” said Highland Walmart store manager Tad Haas. “The event filled our store with laugher and smiling children strengthening connections with caring law enforcement professionals.

SEBA hosts Shop with a Cop twice a year, and concludes with Holidays Shop with a Cop to help make the holidays brighter for San Bernardino County children. The shopping spree program was led by SEBA members, which include deputies, probation corrections officers, DA investigators, and other law enforcement professionals.