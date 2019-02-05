San Bernardino Valley College Foundation receives $25,000 grant to cover costs for 25 first-year students

Local Advertisement

For more than a decade, the Valley-Bound Commitment Program provides a tuition-free first year of college to eligible high school students from across the Inland Empire. Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation, 25 more students will benefit from the initiative.

The cost of the Valley-Bound Commitment Program, which also receives major funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, is approximately $1,000 per student. The goal of the program is to remove all economic barriers of the first year of college so students can concentrate on their studies. In addition to covering the cost of classes and fees, students also receive educational guidance and support from SBVC faculty and staff.

“The Valley-Bound Commitment Program is a successful model that helps students through educational counseling, learning communities, tutoring, a summer bridge, textbooks, and required service to the community,” said San Bernardino Valley College Director of Development and Community Relations Karen Childers..

Hundreds of students have benefitted from Valley-Bound since the program was founded in 2008. Studies have shown that students who participate not only achieve higher grades than their peers, but also continue their education beyond their first year at a higher rate than students that do not take part in such a program.

“The overarching goal of the Valley-Bound Commitment Program is to increase the college completion rate in our region,” said Childers. “This program helps produce a more educated, skilled, and qualified workforce to aid in the continued economic wellbeing of our community.”