San Bernardino Valley College Foundation secures over $200,000 in new grants for students

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) Foundation will receive more than $200,000 in new grants that will be used to support first-year students, provide scholarships and cover the cost of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) exams.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians awarded a $100,000 grant for Valley-Bound Commitment, a program that aims to reduce economic barriers that may deter academic success. Since 2008, this program has covered enrollment fees and textbooks costs for hundreds of low-income students from local high schools during their first year at SBVC.

“San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a transformative partner for San Bernardino Valley College and Valley-Bound Commitment students, providing almost $2 million to support the program over the past 13 years,” SBVC Foundation Director Mike Layne said.

Edison International has granted the SBVC Foundation two awards: $50,000 for the Clean Energy Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (EV) Technician program and $25,000 for STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) scholarships. Students in the EV Tech program learn the skills necessary to enter the electric vehicle and clean energy field, where technicians who know the latest technology are in demand.

Local Advertisement

This is Edison’s 11th year working with SBVC to provide scholarships to students pursuing careers in STEM fields like computer science, bioengineering and mechanical engineering.

“For students who begin their studies at SBVC with an economic disadvantage, these grants help to improve training and create scholarship opportunities that represent a lifeline to higher-wage jobs and career advancement opportunities,” Layne said.

An additional $25,000 grant from SoCalGas will make more scholarships possible. This award will provide 20 $1,000 scholarships for economically disadvantaged students enrolled in alternative fuels classes or taking alternative fuels certification exams, and $5,000 to promote these courses and sponsor the SBVC 95th Anniversary Gala.

A $15,000 Careers in Aviation Project grant from Wells Fargo will help aeronautics students soar. SBVC’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Certificate is designed to prepare students to qualify for the Airframe and Powerplant Certificate, which is issued by the Federal Aviation Administration and allows recipients to perform 100 hours and annual inspections on aircraft. The Wells Fargo grant will cover the cost of the Airframe and Powerplant Certificate for low-income students.

To learn more about the SBVC Foundation and how you can help, visit sbvcfoundation.org.