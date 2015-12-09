San Bernardino’s Roscoe Karns, Marshall Neilan had major roles in formation of film industry

Roscoe Karns and Marshall Neilan were born two years apart in San Bernardino in the 1890’s. As toddlers, they lived within walking distance of each other. Yet, that would be as close as they got as both moved on to help build the motion picture industry into what is today. Before they were 15, they were gone from San Bernardino and in 1908 were working their first stage and silent screen bit parts.

As a teen, Karns won lead roles portraying adults twice his age in stage productions at the Pickwick Theatre in San Diego. He continued despite getting horrible reviews by critics who did not realize he was just 15. By 1919, he was cast in the silent film version of the Ten Commandments directed by Cecille B. DeMille. Karns won a role in the first picture with sound entitled the Jazz Singer starring Al Jolson and also in 1927 was in the first Academy Award winning movie, “Wings” with Gary Cooper.

Neilan left San Bernardino over one hundred years ago to act or direct over 200 films. Karns left about the same time and can be seen in about 150 films. He was in another Academy Award winner in 1934 with Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert entitled, “It Happened One Night.” He later was one of the original investors in the Hollywood Stars professional baseball team with Bing Crosby, Barbara Stanwyck and Gary Cooper.

The two San Bernardino giants of the era could never be positively placed in the same production despite both working with John Barrymore, Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford. Both worked under the direction of D.W. Griffin. Likewise, both Karns and Neilan made the transformation from silent films, to talking films onto television. Both admitted to having trouble making movies with the distortion of sound.

Neilan’s biography tells that he co-wrote the first color version of the Adventures of Tom Sawyer in the late 1930’s, followed by directing, A Star is Born, Hollywood Boulevard, and Madame Butterfly. Neilan received an astounding amount at the time, $9 million to direct nine pictures for Howard Hughes, who paid Neilan to write, Hell’s Angels starring Jean Harlow.

Karns never reached the production level of Neilan and never was cast in a top lead role in a Hollywood major. But his credits are near the top, just under those of the Golden Age like Mae West, Bette Davis, Spencer Tracy, Errol Flynn, Bob Hope and Joan Crawford. He co-starred in Alice in Wonderland with Cary Grant and W.C. Fields.

Karns was able to leap one more hurdle by starring in one of the first television series, “Rocky King, Detective” from 1949 to 1955. He then transitioned into the TV series, “Hennessey” in the early 1960’s. His last known role was in 1964 in a “Man’s Favorite Sport” with Rock Hudson and Paula Prentiss.

The similarities in the live’s of Neilan and Karns end at the turn of the Twentieth Century in San Bernardino according to the Riverside Daily Press and San Bernardino Evening Telegram. Neilan was raised by his mother and delivered milk and sold newspapers. Karns’ father and uncle owned the St. Charles Hotel, a modern piece of architecture within the Andressen Building in downtown San Bernardino. Neilan’s mother worked cleaning hotels so the families may have known each other that way.

The Karn’s family came to San Bernardino in the 1870’s. A 1901 title abstract states that his father, Lewis Karns and uncle Charles, owned a one-third interest in the Monarch Copper Groups of Mines.

Neilan originally wanted to enter MIT and become an engineer but never could afford it and became one of Hollywood’s best. Karns’ family had the resources to send him to the private Harvard Military Academy in Los Angeles and later to USC. Unlike Neilan, his goal was to become one of the best actors and he achieved that goal.