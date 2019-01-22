San Manuel Casino awarded Responsible Gaming Silver Certification for 12th consecutive year

For the 12th consecutive year, the California Council on Problem Gambling (CCPG) awarded San Manuel Casino the Responsible Gambling Silver Certification. The certification is awarded to casinos that demonstrate a commitment to responsible gaming practices and are compliant with CCPG Responsible Gaming Establishment Core Principles.
San Manuel Casino participates in a comprehensive program designed to lower the risk of players developing gambling problems and provides help to those who do. The program includes company-wide training, a series of standards for marketing practices and specialized internal policies.
“We are honored to receive our twelfth consecutive silver certification. This recognition speaks to our long-standing commitment to not only provide a fun and thrilling gaming experience, but also a safe and comfortable atmosphere for our guests,” said Loren Gill, General Manager, San Manuel Casino.
The state of California provides no-cost treatment programs for individuals affected by a gambling problem – for confidential crisis intervention and referral services, call the statewide helpline, 1.800.GAMBLER. The helpline is answered directly by trained professionals, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. Calls are completely free and confidential.