San Manuel 3-day Hospitality Hiring event kicks off Phase 2 of expansion project – resort hotel

Local Advertisement

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians begins phase two of its expansion project with a three-day Hospitality Hiring Event at the San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills. The event runs from 10 a.m. -6 p.m. August 14, 16 and 17. The phase two expansion project focuses on what Forbes named one of the “35 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2021” – a 17-floor resort with 432 luxury hotel rooms and suites, a relaxing pool deck with private cabanas, a full-service spa with exquisite amenities and a rooftop lounge.

This hospitality recruitment event is open to job seekers 18 years of age or older. The three-day event will focus on hotel, spa, retail, and hotel food and beverage roles that include positions as front desk associates, reservation agents, luxury retail sales associates, bellmen, concierge, massage and spa room specialists, estheticians, hotel housekeeping supervisors, room and turndown room attendants, in-room dining supervisors and attendants, pool attendants, and much more. Housekeepers, cooks and chefs are also eligible for a one thousand dollar welcome bonus and perks.

“We are creating a luxury resort experience in one of the most beautiful areas of Southern California,” said Afsi Bird, Vice President, Hotel Operations. “Nestled in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, our resort is only an hour away from wonderful beaches, mountains and deserts. Guests can enjoy everything the area has to offer and come back to a luxury resort that will provide best-in-class hospitality, dining, and spa experiences, with convenient access to world-class gaming.”

According to San Manuel Talent Acquisition Director Jasmine Takeshita, “In addition to experienced hospitality, spa, and culinary talent, we are working closely with universities and trade schools to recruit students and graduates across multiple fields. We are welcoming beauty school graduates to apply for spa and cosmetology positions. Culinary school graduates for our world-class dining venues, and graduates in the fashion design and merchandising field will want to engage us in conversations about the luxury retail positions that we have available.”

Local Advertisement

Each of the three days will feature a ‘Cirque Du Luxury’ hotel and spa experience for applicants and guests that bring to life the anticipated beauty salon, fitness, massage, and skincare services the new resort will provide. Candidates can meet with hotel, spa, and culinary leaders, interview, and have the chance for an on-the-spot job offer. Afterward, they can participate in a scavenger hunt or ‘Housekeeping Olympics’ for the chance to win great prizes. Cirque du Luxury events will take place from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, with general recruiting happening from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The three-day event takes place at the San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills located at 1 Mills Circle, in Ontario, California 91764. More information is available at www.sanmanuelcareers.com/hospitality.

San Manuel offers welcome bonuses for certain positions, an exceptional benefits package, incentive programs, educational assistance, 401K matching and more. As one of the top 10 private employers in the area, San Manuel has a long-standing reputation as a great place to work.