San Manuel and Yaamava’ Resort host Toy Drive, Job Drive

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI) and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (Yaamava’ Resort & Casino) are pleased to announce a hiring event that will help children in need enjoy the holiday season and give job seekers the opportunity to receive both a job and a gift for themselves. A San Manuel Toy Drive, Job Drive will take place on Friday, December 3, from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm at the San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills.

Job seekers can prepare to start the New Year with an exciting new career in entertainment for our state-of-the-art concert and event center opening in 2022. Jobs include audio and video technicians, talent concierges, crowd control specialists, stagehands, riggers and more. The resort is also hiring in the areas of Casino, Spa, Hotel and Pool Operations for roles such as cooks, table games dealers, valet attendants, reservation agents, pool attendants and more. New team members can earn $1,000 welcome bonuses and up to $300 in perks for certain roles.

Participants in the Job Drive are invited, but not required, to bring an unwrapped, unused toy (minimum value of $10) to the Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills while participating in the hiring event. Those who attend the event will also be eligible for a gift valued up to $100, while supplies last.

“For more than 20 years the casino has partnered with elementary schools throughout San Bernardino County to identify and help families in need by providing toys and other necessities to children during the holiday season,” said Jasmine Takeshita, Director of Talent Acquisition, for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “This is just one way team members and guests to the casino help support the Tribe’s spirit of Yawa’, which means to act on one’s beliefs. It is this spirit that has seen the Tribe donate more than $290 million to charitable initiatives since 2003.”

Toys collected at the Toy Drive, Job Drive event will be combined with those donated at the casino to benefit more than 300 families across San Bernardino County who are invited to a special holiday “shopping” event that lets children select their own favorite toy. Excess gifts will be donated to other charitable organizations.

Toy Drive, Job Drive participants can expect to receive on-the-spot job interviews, network with hiring managers, learn more about the many departments within the enterprise, and about working for a Tribal nation.

Both SMBMI and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino offer an exceptional benefits package, incentive programs, educational assistance, 401K matching and more. In August 2021, the enterprise, already one of the top 10 employers in the area, was certified as a Great Place to Work