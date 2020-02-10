San Manuel Band of Mission Indians awards $5.9 million to support Native student programs at University of Redlands

Local Advertisement

Building upon its long-established leadership commitment to Native students in the region, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians recently awarded the University of Redlands a six-year, $5.9 million grant to support Native student scholarships, programming, and outreach to prospective Native students throughout Southern California.

“The University’s Native student programs exist to provide a safe, supportive environment for those seeking a high-quality education, while enjoying a campus community rich in opportunity,” said President Ralph W. Kuncl, University of Redlands. “This funding will allow us to continue to advocate, mentor, and advise these students prior to and throughout their educational journey at the University of Redlands.”

The grant will enable the San Manuel – University of Redlands partnership to extend the San Manuel Excellence in Leadership Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance and instruction for Native students, which is matched by Redlands.

“The future of Native communities will require skilled and educated tribal citizens,” said San Manuel Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena. “Our program efforts at the University of Redlands are a critical step for ensuring that Native American students have access to quality education and experiences with which they can assist their communities to grow and prosper.”

The University of Redlands will also expand its outreach to Native students in the region by fostering current and establishing new relationships with tribal nations and schools, and supporting the ongoing efforts of the University’s Native Student Programs (NSP).