San Manuel Band of Mission Indians donates over $150k to local organizations combatting food and housing insecurity

Local Advertisement

This holiday season, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reached out to serve community members who were hit hardest during this pandemic. The past nine months have left many families and seniors worried, facing housing insecurity, and in urgent need of food. The Tribe answered the call by donating more than $150,000 to local organizations such as the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, Family Service Association of Redlands, Catholic Charities San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, and the Highland Senior Center.

“This year has been challenging for all of us, which makes it that much more important to reach out and give a hand up to those most in need of our support,” said Ken Ramirez, chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “It is our hope that our gifts toward housing and food will bring relief and a sense of hope and healing to families in our community this holiday season.”

Contributions made to local organizations include

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County received $25,000 to support the Community Food Pantry Program;

Senior Nutrition Program at the Family Service Association of Redlands received $25,000 to provide 3,846 meals for local seniors;

Highland Senior Center received $15 Stater Bros. Markets gift cards for 60 homebound seniors, along with handwritten notes by San Manuel employees with holiday greetings;

Catholic Charities San Bernardino and Riverside Counties and Family Services Association each received $50,000 to assist families at-risk of becoming homeless with rental and mortgage assistance.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians recognizes that this is a time more than ever that we need to support each other. To increase the impact of the Tribe’s donations, all who can are encouraged to lend any support they can to Catholic Charities San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, Family Service Association of Redlands, or the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County.

Local Advertisement