San Manuel Casino provides over 5,000 meals to community

Local Advertisement

San Manuel Casino may be temporarily closed, but their culinary team is hard at work preparing meals for medical professionals, senior citizens and the homeless population in the Inland Empire. San Manuel has partnered with multiple community organizations who provide services for groups that are elevated risk during this Coronavirus Pandemic.

Photo San Manuel: 100 hot meals are provided Monday – Friday in the month of April at the Highland Senior Center.

For the entire month of April, Monday through Friday, San Manuel is providing 100 hot meals daily, like fresh sliced turkey breast, homemade mashed potatoes and vegetables to the Highland Senior Center. These meals are distributed with the help of East Valley Water District to members of the community who drive up between 11:30am – 12:30pm.

“We know that there are so many people who are in need right now, many have lost their jobs and cannot provide basic necessities for their families” says Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “The Tribe’s giving spirit is deeply rooted in in our beliefs and values that call on us to care for and support one another during times of need.”

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has a long standing relationship supporting Mary’s Mercy Center in San Bernardino. For the entire month of April, the San Manuel Casino Culinary team is providing 150 boxed lunches with a freshly made sandwich, fruit, cookies, chips and a bottle of water, on Mondays and Wednesdays. These are distributed to the unsheltered in San Bernardino who look to Mary’s Mercy Center for resources.

Local Advertisement

Photo San Manuel: Fresh sliced turkey breast, homemade mashed potatoes and vegetables to be distributed to the Highland Senior center.

Social Action Corps (SAC) Health System in San Bernardino specializes in providing medical care for low income families. Given our current medical crisis, frontline workers are bombarded throughout their shifts, often without having time to eat. San Manuel has partnered with them to ensure these medical professionals are well-fed by providing 350 meals every Thursday in April.