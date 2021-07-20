San Manuel celebrates 35 years of continued growth, prepares to hire a thousand more

Local Advertisement

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is continuing its hiring push as it prepares to open phase one of its casino expansion project on July 24th. This date is significant as it is also the 35th anniversary of San Manuel Casino. The opening of phase one includes a larger gaming space, a 24-hour restaurant, a high-end dining venue, and new retail shops. The casino expansion includes an additional 1300 slots making it the most slot machines under one roof on the west coast. Later this year, San Manuel will open its first on-site hotel, featuring 432 luxury rooms and suites, premium dining venues, and a best-in-class event venue.

San Manuel is well on its way to filling nearly 2500 new positions needed by the end of 2021. Recruitment continues for Cooks, Cashiers, Custodians/Janitors, Groundskeepers and more, while efforts to fill Hospitality jobs will begin in mid-July. There are $1,000 welcome bonuses and up to $300 in perks for cooks, kitchen workers and custodial staff. Job seekers can visit www.sanmanuelcareers.com to view the current list of opportunities.

As San Manuel Casino celebrates its 35th anniversary, it has a fascinating story to tell about the long-term commitment of its team members. More than 40 percent of its staff has been with San Manuel for more than five years, and five team members have worked with the enterprise since the opening of the bingo hall doors 35 years ago. Each of the five has taken a unique path, and all have found value in being part of the San Manuel family.

“I remember sitting in the building when the tables were still being bolted into the floor, and the ceiling hadn’t been put in. There were about 100 employees talking about how San Manuel was going to be the biggest bingo hall and that we had a great opportunity for something that was new to the community,” said Dianna Scina, Director of Experiential Marketing and 35-year veteran employee.

San Manuel Casino first opened as a bingo hall on July 24, 1986. In 1994, the bingo hall expanded into a 100,000 square foot casino that featured slot machines and card games. The 2021 expansion will see the addition of two brand-new floors of expanded gaming space featuring 1300 slot machines, 40 more table games, a new high-limit gaming room area, three luxury retail stores, two upscale dining options, and a 17-floor hotel tower.

According to another day-one team member, Karen Knight, Table Games Floor Supervisor, “I’ve really enjoyed all the people I’ve worked within each department, and it’s been fun for me. It doesn’t even feel like 35 years. The time flies by but I’m having a good time.”

One of the things that has resonated with team members and the surrounding community is the generosity that San Manuel has shown over the decades. The Tribe has donated millions of dollars to charitable causes in the area, including $7 million to Mary’s Mercy Center for a homeless shelter and $25 million to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. This is part of San Manuel’s core value of Yawa’ – to act on one’s beliefs – which inspires the Tribe to give back to the areas they call home and support charities that are working to create a better tomorrow.

“I worked for 35 years in the casino and now I get to be part of something that is absolutely giving back to the Tribe. I’m excited to see things that the Tribe has spoken about. I want to see the impact on San Bernardino. This is their homeland and I grew up here. I would like to see the Tribe’s vision come true,” said Tom Hedrick, Vice President of Tribal Community Services.

People who are interested in becoming part of the San Manuel team can visit www.sanmanuelcareers.com to learn more about the enterprise and the positions available. San Manuel offers welcome bonuses for certain positions, an exceptional benefits package, incentive programs, educational assistance, 401K matching and more. As one of the top 10 private employers in the area, San Manuel has a long-standing reputation as a great place to work.