San Manuel grant will help fund city’s veterinary care, parks, police

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians have announced that they have awarded a $2.22 million grant to the City of San Bernardino to help fund a new mobile veterinary clinic, improvements at Seccombe Lake Park, and new police vehicles.

The agreement, which was recently finalized, provides $1.1 million for a new mobile veterinary clinic, $1 million for additional renovations to Seccombe Lake Park, and $120,000 for new police patrol vehicles, is the second major grant awarded to the city by the Tribe in less than a year. The Tribe awarded $1.5 million in April of 2021 to help fund improvements to the City’s Animal Shelter, additional programs, services for animals, and funds to begin the work on an expanded shelter.

“The City of San Bernardino deserves a safe community and access to wellness activities for residents and families,” said San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairman Ken Ramirez. “It is an honor to partner with our neighboring community to provide additional resources and access to activities that strengthen the city.”

Seccombe Lake Park has been undergoing a noticeable renovation in recent months. Funding from the Tribe will help continue that work and will include improvements such as the installation of an all-inclusive playground, replacement of the two footbridges, new picnic tables and umbrellas, a “dog park” compound, restoration of the lake’s center island, and the creation of a “natural amphitheater” near the gazebo to allow for small concerts and performances.

“The grant from San Manuel will help us continue to put the shine back in Seccombe Lake Park and our downtown,” said San Bernardino Mayor John Valdivia. “We will enhance public safety and provide a greater level of service to our pet owners and their pets. San Bernardino is truly appreciative of San Manuel’s support.”

Adding a Mobile Veterinary Clinic will allow San Bernardino’s Animal Services Department to travel to community centers and other locations to perform spaying and neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping clinics throughout the city. This would help serve residents that do not have transportation to bring their pets to a clinic for care. Funding from the Tribe will purchase the vehicle and support its operations for at least one year.

The grant will also provide funding for the purchase of two new police patrol vehicles that will specifically serve portions of the city’s eastern district near the San Manuel Indian Reservation.