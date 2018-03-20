San Manuel honors exceptional team members during annual event

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and San Manuel Casino honored more than 50 exemplary team members at its Employee Recognition Ceremony on March 14th. The annual event celebrates model employees within the tribal government and casino, recognizing honorees for their outstanding contributions to the organization in 2017.

The “Midnight in Paris” themed banquet was attended by more than 300 San Manuel Tribal and Casino team members and their guests. The evening included a sit down dinner, live entertainment, and a special program where the honorees received a commemorative award.

“Our distinguished honorees are an outstanding example of team work and dedication, their work ethic is invaluable to our tribe’s mission and values,” said Lynn Valbuena, Chairworman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “We are extremely grateful for their contributions, and are proud to have them as part of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians family.” San Manuel Casino GM Loren Gill added, “Our 2017 honorees have exhibited outstanding service and a commitment to making San Manuel Casino the top entertainment destination in the country for our guests. We appreciate their dedication to our organization and welcomed this opportunity to celebrate their efforts.”

San Manuel Casino is preparing to add more than 1,200 permanent jobs over the next two years as part of a hotel and casino expansion project, was recently selected as a “best place to work in the Inland Valley,” and is one of the largest employers in the Inland Empire with more than 4,300 team members across the casino and tribal government.