San Manuel names Rikki Tanenbaum new COO

Local Advertisement

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians recently announced it has named Rikki Tanenbaum as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Laurens Vosloo. Tanenbaum joined San Manuel in 2018 as Chief Marketing Officer of San Manuel Casino where she led revenue generation and brand marketing functions. In 2019 she absorbed Marketing, Public Affairs, and Philanthropy efforts for both the Tribal Government and San Manuel Casino.

“For the past two years, Rikki has played an integral role in marketing and communications for the organization. I am excited to have her as my partner as we align our team to accomplish the priorities that Tribal leadership has outlined,” said Vosloo.

In her new role, Tanenbaum will be responsible for overseeing activities related to the planning and implementation of the Tribe’s strategic, cultural, and economic development objectives. Tanenbaum will assume leadership responsibility for Analytics & Insights, Communications, Brand Marketing, Philanthropy, Cultural & Natural Resources, Construction and Direct Investments.

“The Tribe’s commitment to its values, its people and its community brought me to this organization a little over two years ago,” said Tanenbaum. “They have created an extraordinary foundation, and I’m looking forward to contributing to their next chapter.”

Local Advertisement

Prior to joining San Manuel Casino, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Gaming Division for Landry’s Inc. and Golden Nugget Casinos. Tanenbaum has spent her career in the casino and hospitality industry and has led marketing teams at Caesars Entertainment, Penn National Gaming and Viejas Casino & Resort. She started her career at MGM Resorts International.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a Master of Hospitality Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.