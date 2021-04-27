San Manuel opens first-ever off-site recruitment center at Ontario Mills

Local Advertisement

A massive recruitment effort is underway at San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and San Manuel Casino, highlighted by the opening of its first-ever off-site recruitment center at the Ontario Mills shopping center on April 30. The recruitment center will help San Manuel fill thousands of permanent, full-time jobs as it prepares for a major casino and resort expansion. The expansion that currently underway includes a larger gaming space, a 24-hour restaurant, a high-end dining venue, and new retail shops. Later this year, San Manuel will open its first on-site hotel, featuring 429 luxury rooms and suites, premium dining venues, and a best-in-class event venue.

A grand opening event for the 8,000-square-foot indoor San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills will be held April 30 – May 1, 2021, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm each day. Thereafter, the Recruitment Center will be open through October every Monday through Saturday, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The grand opening will feature a 10,000-square-foot tent located between the Sam Ash Music and Ulta Beauty parking areas immediately outside the building and will feature music by DJs from popular Southern California radio stations with games, prizes and more. Job seekers can learn about employment opportunities, network with San Manuel team members, and interview for jobs with many expected to receive on-the-spot job offers. Thousands of jobs are immediately available and more will be added later in 2021. The outdoor courtesy tent will be open Thursdays through Saturdays throughout May.

“I am thrilled about our new off-site recruitment center,” said Peter Arceo, General Manager. “We are hiring thousands of people across all areas of our enterprise and this new center will help us introduce a broader community to the many great opportunities we have to offer.”

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the largest employers in the Inland Empire, currently employing more than 3,000 team members at San Manuel Casino and more than 1,500 within its Tribal Government Operations division. With positions available in Food & Beverage, Cage Operations, Facilities, Slots, Table Games, Housekeeping, Groundskeeping and more, San Manuel has a variety of careers to explore.

San Manuel has an exceptional benefits package, incentive programs, educational assistance, and 401K matching. As one of the top 10 private employers in the area, San Manuel has a long-standing reputation as a great place to work. More than 40 percent of its workforce has been with the enterprise for more than five years.

San Manuel Casino is conveniently located one hour from Los Angeles and Palm Springs. It is two hours from San Diego and three hours from Las Vegas. Situated near the beautiful San Bernardino Mountains, the area’s unique location offers an enhanced quality of life for its residents. People can enjoy skiing in the mountains, hiking in the desert, and surfing at the beach – all on the same day.

The San Manuel Recruitment Center at Ontario Mills is located at 1 Mills Cir, in Ontario, California 91764. More information is available at www.sanmanuelcareers.com .