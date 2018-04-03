Santa Claus, Inc. Director Karen DiCarlo has received 3 awards since beginning of 2018

Santa Claus, Inc. was named the Inland Empire Nonprofit of the Year by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP). Karen was recognized for her exemplary leadership of Santa Claus Inc. and her dedication to improving the quality of life of the Inland Empire.

“SCI is very proud to have Karen DiCarlo leading our mission, she works tirelessly to ensure every volunteer is valued, every child is served with integrity, and staff works in an environment that is supportive of their duties to the mission” said Tracylyn Sharrit, Director of Development for Santa Claus Inc.

March 2018 – Karen was selected by Stater Bros. to receive the prestigious “Hero of the Heartland” award. She was humbled to be recognized by Stater Bros., an amazing company that is a cornerstone of support for so many worthy organizations. In addition to the recognition of Karen and Santa Claus, Inc. a generous financial award was presented at the Heroes Challenge Awards Dinner at the Riverside Convention Center.

March 2018 – Karen was honored to be chosen by Senator Connie Leyva to receive “The 2018 Woman of the Year” Award for the 20th Congressional District.” The awards ceremony was held on the floor of the California Senate Chambers in Sacramento. The staff and volunteers of Santa Claus Inc. could not be more proud to have Karen’s hard work honored by so many people locally and at the state level. Karen had been a volunteer for over two decades with Santa Claus Inc. before being formally hired as their first Executive Director in 2012. Since she became the Executive Director, the services rendered to Inland Empire youth have grown by 500% in as many years. “That kind of exemplary leadership is worthy of celebration” said Tracylyn Sharrit.

