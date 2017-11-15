Santa Claus Inc. Gets a Special Delivery from San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Santa Claus Inc. (SCI) is grateful to their partners at San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (San Manuel) for a generous grant. On October 11th, Faun White, who is the Program Officer of Education for the San Manuel Tribe presented a $70,900 contribution to Tracylyn Sharrit, the Director of Development for SCI. The funds will support the mission of SCI, which is, “To provide critical services to youth in the Inland Empire by empowering families through year-round and seasonal programs.” Basic needs required by children in San Bernardino County continue to grow. In response to the increasing demand for services, SCI’s goal is to serve an estimated 120,000 children by the end of 2017 – an increase of 500% since 2012. The $70,900 from San Manuel is vital to ensure that SCI has the financial means to deliver on their mission and promise to meet their goals.

The San Manuel Band of Serrano Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the city of Highland, Calif. The Serrano Indians are the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys and mountains who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel reservation was established in 1891 and recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self – government. As an indigenous community the origins and history of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stem from our relationship with the land and to all who share it. Since ancient times we have expressed ourselves through a culture of giving. Today, San Manuel is able to answer the call of Yawa’ (Serrano word meaning “to act on one’s beliefs”) through partnerships with charitable organizations. We have drawn upon our history, knowledge, expertise and cultural values to direct our philanthropic giving in our local region, as well as to Native American causes nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel – nsn.gov.

The funds are allocated to two major distribution programs at Santa Claus Inc. and to the enhancement of on-site security. Youth Enrichment Services (YES!) is the year-round distribution program of SCI that serves over 100,000 children in need. SCI has implemented its flagship Christmas Holiday Distribution program serving between 16,000 and 20,000 children annually for over 65 years. Tracylyn Sharrit, the Director of Development or Santa Claus Inc. said, “San Manuel Band of Mission Indians financial support ensures that SCI can provide the tailored and comprehensive services that children so desperately need today and tomorrow.” Karen DiCarlo, Executive Director of Santa Claus Inc. stated, “Our longstanding partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians goes far beyond this generous monetary contribution. San Manuel is respected as a reliable family member of SCI – united in the mission to assist kids that are in dire need of help.”

SCI has been distributing hope through vital services to children since 1952. Children are served by referral from qualified partners throughout the Inland Empire: school districts, nonprofits, hospitals, law enforcement, and social service agencies within San Bernardino County. Referred children experiencing poverty imposed barriers are helped year-round. YES! programs provide free access to school supplies, clothing, shoes, hygiene items, bedding, emergency shelter, and much more. Christmas Distribution provides books, clothing, and toys to the meet the needs of impoverished youth.

To learn more about Santa Claus Inc. call 909-885-0090. To donate on line please go to www.SantaClausInc.com. To follow the successes and stories about Santa Claus Inc. and YES! services, Like them on Facebook at Facebook.com/santaclausincorporated, on Instagram at #SantaHeartstheIE, and on Twitter @Santaclaus_Inc.