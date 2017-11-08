SB County Schools hosts Parent Summit

Over 350 parents and 120 students attended the Countywide Parent Summit 2017 A Vision of Equity: A Path for Everyone hosted by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools at Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday, Nov. 4 which was open to all parents and guardians in the county.

The Summit was designed to provide families, schools and community partners with information and resources to support and guide students with cognitive, social and emotional tools for college and career readiness.

According to Marissa Lazo-Necco, SBCSS Parent Program Manager for PBIS, Superintendent Ted Alejandre started the conversation with the African American Task Force to reinstate the Summit (it was discontinued after 2008), and community partners were brought to the discussion.

“The goal was to provide parents with the tools to use at home and to connect them with local resources,” Lazo-Necco said.

The conference featured keynote speaker Derek Greenfied, who specializes in teaching about diversity; Robert Jackson, author of the “No More Excuses” curriculum; and Jerry Tello of the National Compadres Network.

In addition to two breakout sessions, the Summit also presented 28 different breakout presenters comprised of doctors, principles, administrators, etc.

Mars Serna, SBCCS Family and Community Engagement Project Specialist, noted that a fatherhood track was also a point of focus at the Summit, put together with the Inland Empire Fatherhood Involvement Coalition (IEFIC).

Partners included: Gear Up from Cal State San Bernardino; County Children’s Network; Child Care Resource Center; County Preschool Services; Molina Healthcare; IEFIC; Lakeshore; CollegeBoard; and Regional System of District and School Support.