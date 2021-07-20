SB Symphony Orchestra’s Music in the Schools Committee receives ACSO’s MVP Volunteer Award

Local Advertisement

The Association of California Symphony Orchestras (ACSO) announced today that the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra’s Music in the Schools Committee is a recipient of the 2021 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Volunteer Award.

Launched in 1996, the Most Valuable Player Volunteer Award was created to recognize exemplary volunteers, volunteer projects, and volunteer organizations and to thank a few of the hundreds of dedicated, hardworking, and committed volunteers that orchestras and classical music organizations depend on every day.

“The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra is proud to nominate the Music in the Schools Team for this year’s MVP Award,” said Anne Viricel, Executive Director. “Meeting our mission over the past months has required creativity, collaboration, and the utilization of current technology unlike at any time before. The Team has demonstrated all these things in a way that both meets current needs and provides an outstanding foundation for future music education. This project team furthered the Symphony’s relationship with the local university and memorialized this partnership by ending each video with the logos of participant organizations. Every student who sees the videos will see these logos and, we hope, recognize these organizations care about their academic and artistic future.”

ACSO Executive Director Sarah Weber said, “During good times and bad, orchestras depend on volunteers to help with almost every aspect of their operations. They are working behind the scenes to make sure that the orchestra is operationally strong and active in the performance hall and beyond. The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra’s Music in the Schools Committee is an outstanding example of how critical volunteers are to support music education programs in our communities.”

