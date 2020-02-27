SB Community College District launches nationwide search for next chancellor

Local Advertisement

The board of trustees has announced that the search for the 15th chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District is officially underway. The appointment of SBCCD’s next chancellor will shape the district’s future for years to come and the board is fully committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent search process.

SBCCD has become a top-performing district in terms of student success, fiscal stability, competitive salaries, new facilities and most notably, The Free College Promise, which provides two years of free tuition and textbooks to local full-time students.

“Our district is in the strongest position in its nearly 100-year history and our next chancellor will be at the helm of our most transformative time yet,” said Board of Trustees Chair, Dr. Anne L. Viricel. “The process to search for and select a chancellor must be thoughtful, transparent, collaborative, inclusive, and thorough.”

Recruitment efforts will involve an open, comprehensive, national search, seeking qualified candidates from all regions of the state and country.



The board has hired the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) to recruit competitive candidates and assist with the search process, and will be appointing a search committee of staff, faculty, students, and alumni representatives.

Public Forums

On Wednesday, March 4 and Thursday, March 5, the district will host four public forums to gather input about the qualities, characteristics, and qualifications the SBCCD community is seeking in its next chancellor, and to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the district now and in the future. The feedback collected will be used to help guide recruitment activities over the next several months.

