SB Community College District makes new investment in the community and The Free College Promise

The San Bernardino Community College District is expanding its reach and its investment in the community with a move to a new building on Hospitality Lane.

Move-in day is Friday, Oct. 18 to a three-story building located at 550 E. Hospitality Lane, Suite 200, San Bernardino, CA 92408.

The community college district will move several offices into the second floor, including business services, human resources, facilities planning, public affairs, technology, research planning, and the chancellor’s office. This building will also house the meeting room for the public meetings of the Board of Trustees.

The public will have an opportunity to see the new space at a study session with the board at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be 4 p.m. Nov. 14.

When guests enter the building, they will find a commemorative plaque on the first floor that reads, “On the eve of the San Bernardino Community College District’s first 100 years of public service, this building is dedicated to our community as a bridge to a better tomorrow.”

Already, the first floor is leased by Molina Healthcare, and the third floor is leased by the law firm, Gresham | Savage. The rental revenue will go to the SBCCD to benefit students who are part of The Free College Promise at San Bernardino Valley College and Crafton Hills College.

At a public board meeting last year, Chancellor Bruce Baron recommended that the Board of Trustees approve buying a larger building to save on the cost of leasing space in Redlands for its IT department. The purchase of the three-story building was supported by a portion of the proceeds from the FCC auction of some of the broadcast signal from Empire | KVCR, the public radio and TV stations owned and operated by the community college district.

The former headquarters at 114 S. Del Rosa Drive will continue to be used as office space for the district’s Inland Futures Foundation, and the Economic Development & Corporate Training division; now called iLEAD (Institute for Local Economic Advancement and Development).

The San Bernardino Community College District serves approximately 18,000 students who are seeking career training or transfer to UC or Cal State.

“We are making transformative changes to meet our community’s needs,” Baron said. “As we approach our 100th birthday in 2026, we want even more students, parents, alumni, educators, philanthropists, business, and civic leaders to join us in our educational mission.”